Welcome to Tōno

Tōno (遠野) has enjoyed a renaissance among domestic travellers in search of an antidote to a harried urban existence. It provides an accessible dip into agricultural life, watched over by a dramatic mountain range, and its infamous folklore, the basis for so many spooky stories about yōkai (ghosts, demons, monsters and spirits), adds an intriguing spiritual dimension. The sights are spread out, so a car, or better yet a bicycle, is recommended to make the most of your stay.

Read More