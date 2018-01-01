Welcome to Tōno

Tōno (遠野) has enjoyed a renaissance among domestic travellers in search of an antidote to a harried urban existence. It provides an accessible dip into agricultural life, watched over by a dramatic mountain range, and its infamous folklore, the basis for so many spooky stories about yōkai (ghosts, demons, monsters and spirits), adds an intriguing spiritual dimension. The sights are spread out, so a car, or better yet a bicycle, is recommended to make the most of your stay.

Read More

Tōno is also the gateway for journeys south through the coastal region known as Sanriku Kaigan.

Read Less

Top experiences in Tōno

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for