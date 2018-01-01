Welcome to Tazawa-ko

Popular with domestic travellers in the warmer months, Tazawa-ko (田沢湖) feels isolated despite being accessible by the shinkansen (bullet train). There are some well-serviced beaches, plus a few where you’ll have the natural world to yourself. Some strange creatures from the blue lagoon may have yet to surface – at 423m, Tazawa-ko is Japan’s deepest lake.

