Welcome to Sado-ga-shima
The S-shaped Sado-ga-shima (佐渡島) is a remote, sparsely populated island with a unique cultural heritage and dramatic natural landscape. Its history as a penal colony, gold mine, religious retreat, and a bastion of cultural preservation gives Sado a special place in the Japanese psyche, even if foreign travellers are still rather thin on the ground.
Crowds peak during the third week in August for the Earth Celebration, headlined by the world-famous Kodō Drummers. Outside of the summer holiday season, it's blissfully quiet.