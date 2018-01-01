Niigata 1day Customized Private Walking Tour (7H)

This tour will allow you to explore Niigata more efficiently in one day. In this tour, you can choose 3 or 4 places to visit for 7-hour sightseeing tour. We mainly use public transportation networks like Niigata city loopline bus service ( one-day ticket JPY 500 ) and taxi if necessary. The places of choices are as follows: ●Pia Bandai Fish and vegatable market with restaurants popular for locals and tourists. ●"Imayotsukasa" sake brewery There is a guided brewery tour and after the tour, you can try some of the sake right here in the brewery! ●The Niigata Saito Villa Built about 100 years ago, this gorgeous villa and Japanese style garden attracts visitors all year round. You can enjoy green tea and sweets with the beautiful Japanese style garden. JPY 300 Closed on Mondays, from Dec.28-Jan.3 ●Minatopia with Former Niigata Customs House There are also Former Daishi Bank building and Niigata City History Museum by the Shinano River. ●Former Ozawa Family Residence Authentic machiya-style house with beautiful garden from the Meiji Period. JPY 200 Closed on Mondays, from Dec.28-Jan.3 ●Honcho Market Located on the bustling Furumachi ( old town ) district, vendors sell all kinds of food with reasonable prices. * vendors are less on Sundays ●Niigata Senbei Okoku ( Roast your own) Niigata is Japan's foremost senbei producer. To make these rice crackers, you pound the rice, knead the powder, and grill while applying say sauce, salt, and other flavorings. At Senbei Okoku you can learn about the process, watch it in action, and then do it yourself (1,000yen ~ 1,500yen). Gifts and dining are also available. ●Hakusan Shrine Located near Furumachi, this shrine is very popular to visit among the people live there, it’s famous for the prosperity of descendants and business. There is a park named Hakusan Park. You can enjoy walking. When you are tired, you can take a rest at Enkikan with Japanese tea and sweets. ● Nuttari Terrace Street This new street started in 2015 with unique shops, including Izakaya, ceramic art studio, coffee shop, bakery, deli, accessory shops, and bookstore etc. You will spend a pleasant day feeling a modern but nostalgic asmosphere. Please choose places you'd like to visit and let us know about your request. Let's have a wonderful time in Niigata!!