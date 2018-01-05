Welcome to Morioka

Three rivers flow through Morioka (盛岡), an attractive park commands attention near the centre, and Iwate-san stands proudly in the background, but the prefectural capital is fairly unremarkable for visitors, aside from its convenience as a transport hub and range of smart noodle restaurants. Morioka is also known for its cast-iron artisan work.

Top experiences in Morioka

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Recent articles

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for