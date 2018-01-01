Welcome to Ishinomaki

Ishinomaki (石巻) is the largest city on the Sanriku Coast, a beautiful stretch that was decimated by the 2011 tsunami. Many travellers move on quickly, but this easily accessible place is a shining example of creative urban renewal in post-disaster Japan – loads of hip new businesses have opened up – and it certainly rewards a longer visit.

Top experiences in Ishinomaki

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for