Private Cherry Blossom Tour in Hirosaki with a Local Guide

After leaving the designated departure location, the tour will start by heading to the southern part of Hirosaki Park. Hirosaki was once famous for having the castle of the Tsugaru clan, but during the Meiji era, it became also known for its western-style buildings.Aside from the natural sites, you will also tour sites where, historically, foreign teachers had come and learn about their teachings. It is here that Christianity was originally promoted in Japan. Western culture can be further seen in the European building styles on display. This unique style was born from the cultural enlightenment that Japan experienced during this time.After exploring the mansions and other structures, you will enjoy the main event of the tour, the cherry blossoms in Hirosaki Park. The blossoms are scattered across various places in Hirosaki Park and visited by two million people each cherry blossom season. Your guide will take you through the trees, stopping at the breathtaking vantage points.After the cherry blossom viewing, you will visit the merchant and samurai houses from the Edo period that remain in the northern part of the Hirosaki park. The attractions in this area are said to have been built 250 years or more ago by a wealthy merchant. You can still go in this building, known as "Ishiba's Residence," and see a merchant's home and shop from a long, long time ago. The store has the appearance of a high-class establishment, but with a dirt floor and feelings of history of the time that has gone by.Towards the end of the tour, you will visit the Tsugaruhan Neputa village. Here, at the Hirosaki Neputa exhibition, you’ll see demonstrations and get to experience the Tsugaru people’s crafts, live music and more, such as the Tsugaru shamisen. An all-around enjoyable experience of traditional culture of the Tsugaru people.Finally, you’ll have a light snack and discuss all the things you’ve experienced during your charming day in Hirosaki.