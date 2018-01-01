Welcome to Hiraizumi

Tōhoku's first Unesco World Heritage listing, Hiraizumi (平泉) is a handsome feudal town with architectural remnants courtesy of the gold-mining Ōshu Fujiwara clan who ruled here throughout the 12th century. Dedicated to the principles of Buddhism, the town has been thoughtfully integrated into the natural surrounds. While feudal strife eventually brought the town's demise, visitors will appreciate its understated charm.