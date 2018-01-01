Welcome to Dewa Sanzan

Haguro-san (Birth), Gas-san (Death) and Yudono-san (Rebirth) represent both the cycle of life and the stages you may go through when tackling the three famous peaks of Dewa Sanzen (出羽三山). The folk religion Shugendō's white-clad devotees worship a hybrid of Buddhism and Shintō and can be seen trekking the well-worn trail with wooden staff, sandals and straw hat, alongside fleece-clad hikers equipped with poles, waterproof boots and bandana.

Read More

Mountain priests go that extra step in their unmistakable conch shells, chequered jackets and voluminous white pantaloons. Come winter, you can join them beneath an icy waterfall to discipline both body and spirit, or just watch them pass from the comfort of your temple lodging at either end of the journey.

Read Less

Top experiences in Dewa Sanzan

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Dewa Sanzan activities

$28.92 Cultural & Theme Tours

Mt Haguro Pilgrim Walking Tour

Meet your group at Daishobo, a pilgrim’s lodge located near the foot of Mt. Haguro, outside of Tsuruoka city in Yamagata Prefecture. It's a popular lodge for people from around Japan and the world to come to Mt. Haguro and explore the beautiful trails of Dewa Sanzan. The host of Daishobo is Master Fumihiro Hoshino, respectfully referred to as Hoshino-Sendatsu. He is a fourteenth generation ascetic guide and has led countless visitors and pilgrims through Dewa Sanzan. While pilgrim lodges, referred to in Japanese as shukubo, were, in past years, reserved mostly for insiders, contemporary shukubo have opened up to outsiders to in order to fulfill the growing spiritual needs of lay people seeking to rekindle their bond with nature. Your tour host will accompany you and walk to Haguro-san Gojunoto, a five storied pagoda. Take this opportunity to relax, enjoy the town as well as get to know more about Japanese culture.
See More Activities