Welcome to Akita Prefecture

Akita-ken (秋田県) nestles between the Sea of Japan and the spectacular Oū-sanmyaku and Dewa ranges, where hikers and pilgrims navigate their way to shrines and summits. In a prefecture overflowing with high-altitude hot springs, Nyūtō Onsen stands out for its variety of accommodation and its proximity to Tazawa-ko, an under-visited volcanic lake perfect for swimming in summer. The charming feudal city of Kakunodate is the cultural highlight of the region – its old samurai houses and pine-tree-lined streets make it one of the most photogenic historic towns in Japan.