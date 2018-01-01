The hilly Shimabara Peninsula (島原半島) along the calm Ariake Sea is a popular route between Nagasaki and Kumamoto, via ferry from Shimabara.

Read More

The 1637–38 Shimabara Uprising led to the suppression of Christianity in Japan and the country's subsequent two centuries of seclusion from the West. Peasant rebels made their final stand against overwhelming odds (37,000 versus 120,000) and held out for 80 days before being slaughtered.

More history was made on 3 June 1991, when the 1359m peak of Unzen-dake erupted after lying dormant for 199 years, taking the lives of 43 journalists and scientists. Over 12,000 people were evacuated from nearby villages before the lava flow reached the outskirts of Shimabara.

Read Less