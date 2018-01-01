Welcome to Satsuma Peninsula

The Satsuma Peninsula (薩摩半島) south of Kagoshima city has fine rural scenery, samurai houses, a haunting kamikaze museum and spectacular sand baths. While buses operate to Chiran and trains to Ibusuki, renting a car from Kagoshima will save time and hassles. You'll also find wonderful views along Ibusuki Skyline Rd of Kinkō-wan and the main islands' southernmost mountains. Time permitting, zip all the way to the tip for great glimpses of Kaimon-dake, this area's 'Mt Fuji'.