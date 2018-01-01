Karatsu (唐津) is at the base of the scenic Higashi-Matsuura Peninsula, an ideal location for its historic pottery trade. Korean influences elevated the town's craft from useful ceramics to art.

In Karatsu, pottery fanatics will be in their element, viewing earth-toned vases and tea bowls that sell for more than a luxury car. For everyone else, there's a hilltop castle, historic buildings, a simple Shōwa-era town centre and a pretty seaside cycling trail. Outside of town, the coastline, pounded into shape by the roiling Sea of Genkai, makes for dramatic vistas and pleasant day hikes.

The Nakamachi shopping area, a five-minute walk from Karatsu Station, offers good restaurants and souvenir shops, all within an easy stroll.

