Welcome to Yoshino

At the northern end of the Kii Mountain Range, the Yoshino (吉野, Omine) District is on the Unesco World Heritage List as the birthplace of Japan's unique Shugendō religion and has a unique history as a place of refuge. In spring it's also Japan's top cherry-blossom destination, renowned for the hito-me-sen-bon (1000 trees in a glance) viewpoint. For a few weeks from early to mid-April, the blossoms form a floral carpet that gradually ascends the mountainsides, and thousands of visitors jam the hilltop village's narrow streets. For the rest of the year Yoshino reverts to a sleepy hamlet where some important shrines and temples – and distinctive local foods – entertain day trippers and overnight guests.