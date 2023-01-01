Kyoto Ukiyo-e Museum

Opened in 2017, this one-room museum displays a selection of ukiyo-e (woodblock prints) by some of Japan's most well-known artists, including Hiroshige Utagawa, Utamaro Kitagawa and Hokusai Katsushika. Ukiyo-e is said to have originated in the 16th century with prints showing the lives of common people in Kyoto, and most of the works shown here are of scenes from Kyoto. The exhibitions change every few months but Japan's most famous ukiyo-e work, Hokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa, is permanently on display.