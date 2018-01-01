Welcome to Kōya-san
Keep in mind that Kōya-san tends to be around 5°C colder than down on the plains, so bring warm clothes if you're visiting in winter, spring or autumn.
Whenever you go, you'll find that getting there is half the fun – near the end of its journey, the train winds through a series of tight valleys with soaring mountains on all sides, and the final vertiginous cable-car leg is not for the faint of heart.
Japan Express: Osaka to Tokyo
From the Buddhist monks of Koyasan to the high rollers of Tokyo, capture the many faces of Japan on this condensed tour beginning in Osaka. Savour the region’s culinary delicacies and the beautiful views at Mt Fuji. You'll stay in a traditional ryokan and really soak up local culture in onsen hot springs. A great combination of the traditional and the contemporary, this adventure provides a taste of the rich culture of Japan.
Ancient Empires—Beijing to Tokyo
Explore two ancient nations in 16 well-packed days on this unique journey that takes you from the epic lengths of the Great Wall of China to the poetic views of Mt Fuji. Hop aboard trains and ferries and face an army of Terracotta Warriors for a historical encounter you won't soon forget. Spend nights in a traditional ryokan and a shukubo temple lodging for an authentic Japanese experience. Our CEOs will take you off the beaten track to reveal the cultural treasures of the region’s ancient sites.