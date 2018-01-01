Welcome to Kōya-san

Kōya-san (高野山) is a raised tableland in northern Wakayama-ken, covered with thick forests and surrounded by eight peaks. The major attraction here is the Kōya-san monastic complex, which is the headquarters of the Shingon school of Esoteric Buddhism. Though not quite the Shangri-la it's occasionally described as, Kōya-san is one of Japan's most rewarding destinations, for the natural setting of the area and the opportunity to stay in temples and get a glimpse of long-held traditions of Japanese religious life.

