Welcome to Kinosaki Onsen

In northern Hyōgo Prefecture, Kinosaki Onsen (城崎温泉) is one of Japan's best places to sample the classic onsen experience. A willow-lined canal runs through the town centre, and many of the houses, shops and restaurants retain their traditional charm. Add to this the delights of crab fresh from the Sea of Japan in winter, and you'll understand why this is one of our favourite overnight trips from the cities of Kansai.