Full-Day Kyoto Tour from Osaka Including Amanohashidate

Visit 3 popular sightseeing spots in Kyoto on this full-day tour from Osaka. Your day will start at the designed meeting place in Osaka, where you will meet with your tour conductor. After getting on the tour bus, you will head to Amanohashidate, which means "the heavenly bridge" in Japanese. It will take around 2,5 hours to get there. Amanohashidate is a sandbar stretching along Miyazu Bay. You will take a monorail ride or a chairlift to the mountaintop, from where you will be able to enjoy a sweeping view of Amanohashidate. Afterward, you will eat as much seafood as you like at one of the restaurants in the area for about 50 minutes. The buffet includes salmon roe, sea urchin, salmon, sea bream, squid rice bowl, scallop, shrimp, octopus, crab, conger eel, egg sushi, yellowtail, sweet shrimp, squid, smoked salmon sashimi, also grilled fishi, Yakitori (skewered chicken)! You will have 110 minutes in total (including lift or monorail ride and strolling time) to spend in Amanohashidate.*Contents of the lunch menu can be changed depending on the availability. Also a substitute set meal (not a buffet style) can be prepared for vegetarians. If you don't eat raw fish, a separate hotpot with dashi (soup stock) can be prepared to be shared with others for simmering the seafood. If such arrangement is needed, please inform us in the Special Preferences field at the time of booking, or by contacting us not later than at lease 5 days before departure.You will then continue your trip to the famous Ine no Funaya also known as the "Venice of Japan". Enjoy a boat ride for about 25 minutes and the magnificent view of Funaya houses with lined up boat garages along the Ine Bay listed on the Preservation Districts for Groups of Traditional Buildings. The final stop on the tour is Miyama Kayabuki no Sato. Here, you can take your time to stroll around the village and to take photos of traditional Japanese unspoiled landscape with thatched roof farmhouses also listed on the Preservation Districts for Groups of Traditional Buildings for about 50 minutes before heading back to Osaka. The approximate arrival time is between 6:30-7:30 pm.