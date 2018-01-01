Welcome to Amanohashidate
Otherwise the region is pretty spread out, and while there are buses, a rental car will save you time. Train service stops only near the main entrance to Amanohashidate. Amanohashidate is part of Miyazu City. Central Miyazu, about 5km east, has some inns, restaurants and a multistorey shopping centre with restaurants and a supermarket.
Visit 3 popular sightseeing spots in Kyoto on this full-day tour from Osaka. Your day will start at the designed meeting place in Osaka, where you will meet with your tour conductor. After getting on the tour bus, you will head to Amanohashidate, which means "the heavenly bridge" in Japanese. It will take around 2,5 hours to get there. Amanohashidate is a sandbar stretching along Miyazu Bay. You will take a monorail ride or a chairlift to the mountaintop, from where you will be able to enjoy a sweeping view of Amanohashidate. Afterward, you will eat as much seafood as you like at one of the restaurants in the area for about 50 minutes. The buffet includes salmon roe, sea urchin, salmon, sea bream, squid rice bowl, scallop, shrimp, octopus, crab, conger eel, egg sushi, yellowtail, sweet shrimp, squid, smoked salmon sashimi, also grilled fishi, Yakitori (skewered chicken)! You will have 110 minutes in total (including lift or monorail ride and strolling time) to spend in Amanohashidate.*Contents of the lunch menu can be changed depending on the availability. Also a substitute set meal (not a buffet style) can be prepared for vegetarians. If you don't eat raw fish, a separate hotpot with dashi (soup stock) can be prepared to be shared with others for simmering the seafood. If such arrangement is needed, please inform us in the Special Preferences field at the time of booking, or by contacting us not later than at lease 5 days before departure.You will then continue your trip to the famous Ine no Funaya also known as the "Venice of Japan". Enjoy a boat ride for about 25 minutes and the magnificent view of Funaya houses with lined up boat garages along the Ine Bay listed on the Preservation Districts for Groups of Traditional Buildings. The final stop on the tour is Miyama Kayabuki no Sato. Here, you can take your time to stroll around the village and to take photos of traditional Japanese unspoiled landscape with thatched roof farmhouses also listed on the Preservation Districts for Groups of Traditional Buildings for about 50 minutes before heading back to Osaka. The approximate arrival time is between 6:30-7:30 pm.
The trip will depart from Mainichi Newspaper Building located at Umeda at 8 am. This trip is a group bus tour which mixed with a local participants as well. After departing, the first destination will be Ine Bay. This place known as one of the most beautiful bays in Japan and also listed as the same category by UNESCO. You will be taken on a boat for a 30 minutes cruise surrounding the bay. After the excited cruise, seafood all-you-can-eat are prepared for the lunch. 60 minutes is the time limit for the meal, make sure to enjoy all types of seafood which being prepared. Next, you will go to Amanohashidate Winery for a factory tour and tasting experience, also shopping time will be given as well. 30 minutes will be given in this place and it should be sufficient to enjoy everything provided. The last destination before going back is Amanohashidate and Monjudoh. The famous shrine which known to bring love fortune is located in this area. Pay a visit to the shrine and explore the pine forest of Amanohashidate. Freshing combination of nature and power-spot will bring you joy during the trip. Also, for anyone who interested to visit "Amanohashidate View Land", additional fee of JPY 700 will required on the spot. This place is an observatory which will allow you to have a full sight of Amanohashidate. Make sure you do not miss it! The visit to Amanohashidate will closed the trip and from there you will ride the bus back to Osaka.