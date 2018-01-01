Welcome to Izu Islands
Top experiences in Izu Islands
Izu Islands activities
Mt Fuji Day Trip with Lake Ashi Sightseeing Cruise from Tokyo
Start your full-day trip with morning hotel pickup at select hotels and locations in Tokyo and then travel by air-conditioned coach via a scenic 2.5-hour route to Mt Fuji's 5th Station, located 7,607 feet (2,305 meters) above sea level. The natural beauty of the Japanese landscape will amaze you at your first destination: Mt Fuji. Learn about Mt Fuji through displays and films on the ecology, weather conditions, history and culture around the mountain and the Fuji Five Lakes. Your 20-minute stop includes the second-floor observatory deck, which provides up-close views of the iconic mountain on a clear day.Return to your coach and continue on to 5th Station, located about halfway up the mountain, for more breathtaking views of the surrounding lakes. You have 30 minutes to explore the souvenir shops, torii gates and shrines that decorate this station, known as the border between the heavens and the earth. Later enjoy lunch at a local restaurant.With your appetite sated, drive to nearby Lake Ashi, a crater lake formed after a powerful volcanic eruption nearly 3,000 years ago in what is now Hakone National Park. Embark on a 15-minute cruise over Lake Ashi, which provides postcard views of Mt Fuji, Mt Komagatake and other mountains from various angles.From the lake's shores, take the Mt Komagatake Ropeway to the summit and enjoy scenic vistas over Hakone National Park. For 50 minutes, including time to walk around at the peak, the aerial tram provides sweeping views of majestic Mt Fuji, the Izu Peninsula and the Izu Islands, among other sights. Your tour concludes with a coach transfer back to the Tokyo area around 8:30pm.
Half Day Geo Tour at Remote Volcanic Island in Tokyo
Speaking of Tokyo, you would firstly think of the scenery in a busy and glittering metropolis including Shinjuku, Shibuya or Roppongi. While, in Tokyo, there are also remote islands surrounded by a lot of beautiful nature. In this tour, you will discover Izu-Oshima, one of those islands in Tokyo. *The package includes a good value round-trip ferry ticket. About Izu-Oshima Izu-Oshima is the largest of the Izu Islands located 120 kilometers south of the capital Tokyo. The climate there is warm all the year around due to the impact of the Kuroshio Current, and you will be greeted by the distinctive landscape formed from the terrain unique to a volcanic island having the Gojinka (volcanic eruption) as known as the Mt. Mihara at the heart of the island. The rich nature and unique landscape of the island is spread out, that you can’t imagine from the location shown on the map, nor believe it’s in Tokyo. In 2010, it has been added to the list of Japan Geoparks as the first place in Kanto region for the reason ‘Through the volcanism of an active volcano Mt. Mihara, we can learn the relationship between the nature and the earth with fun.’ Various sceneries of the nature created by the volcanic activities would please the eye. Izu-Oshima is also famous for around 3 million Yabu-Tsubaki (Camellia flowers) grows in the island. Tsubaki Festival is held from late January to mid March every year. Sample itinerary 10pm or 11pm : Departure from Takeshiba Passenger Ship Terminal. Move by a large-sized passenger ship on the night cruise. (Please exchange the ticket by yourself) 5am or 6 am: Arrive in the port of Izu-Oshima Take a local bus(at your own expense) to Oshima Onsen Hotel. Have breakfast and take a hot spring. The guide will meet you there after breakfast time. Half day hiking/Trekking tour (4 hours) ~ Free time after the tour 2:30pm or 3:30pm: Departure from the port of Izu-Oshima. Move by the high-speed jet ferry * Time table is different depending on the season
Fun Diving at Remote Island in Tokyo (2 Dives)
Speaking of Tokyo, you would firstly think of the scenery in a busy and glittering metropolis including Shinjuku, Shibuya or Roppongi.While, in Tokyo, there are also remote islands surrounded by a lot of beautiful nature. In this tour, you will discover Izu-Oshima, one of those islands in Tokyo.*The package includes a good value round-trip ferry ticket.This program is only for people who hold Diving license, and the experienced diving guide will take you to the dynamic ocean of Izu-Oshima, a volcanic island.About Izu-OshimaIzu-Oshima is the largest of the Izu Islands located 120 kilometers south of the capital Tokyo. The climate there is warm all the year around due to the impact of the Kuroshio Current, and you will be greeted by the distinctive landscape formed from the terrain unique to a volcanic island having the Gojinka (volcanic eruption) as known as the Mt. Mihara at the heart of the island. The rich nature and unique landscape of the island is spread out, that you can’t imagine from the location shown on the map, nor believe it’s in Tokyo.In 2010, it has been added to the list of Japan Geoparks as the first place in Kanto region for the reason ‘Through the volcanism of an active volcano Mt. Mihara, we can learn the relationship between the nature and the earth with fun.’ Various sceneries of the nature created by the volcanic activities would please the eye. Izu-Oshima is also famous for around 3 million Yabu-Tsubaki (Camellia flowers) grows in the island. Tsubaki Festival is held from late January to mid March every year.Sample itinerary10pm or 11pm : Departure from Takeshiba Passenger Ship Terminal. Move by a large-sized passenger ship on the night cruise. (Please exchange the ticket by yourself)5am or 6 am: Arrive in the port of Izu-Oshima and meet with your guideFan Diving (2dives / 4 hours) ~ Free time after diving2:30pm or 3:30pm: Departure from the port of Izu-Oshima. Move by the high-speed jet ferry* Time table is different depending on the season