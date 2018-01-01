Half Day Geo Tour at Remote Volcanic Island in Tokyo

Speaking of Tokyo, you would firstly think of the scenery in a busy and glittering metropolis including Shinjuku, Shibuya or Roppongi. While, in Tokyo, there are also remote islands surrounded by a lot of beautiful nature. In this tour, you will discover Izu-Oshima, one of those islands in Tokyo. *The package includes a good value round-trip ferry ticket. About Izu-Oshima Izu-Oshima is the largest of the Izu Islands located 120 kilometers south of the capital Tokyo. The climate there is warm all the year around due to the impact of the Kuroshio Current, and you will be greeted by the distinctive landscape formed from the terrain unique to a volcanic island having the Gojinka (volcanic eruption) as known as the Mt. Mihara at the heart of the island. The rich nature and unique landscape of the island is spread out, that you can’t imagine from the location shown on the map, nor believe it’s in Tokyo. In 2010, it has been added to the list of Japan Geoparks as the first place in Kanto region for the reason ‘Through the volcanism of an active volcano Mt. Mihara, we can learn the relationship between the nature and the earth with fun.’ Various sceneries of the nature created by the volcanic activities would please the eye. Izu-Oshima is also famous for around 3 million Yabu-Tsubaki (Camellia flowers) grows in the island. Tsubaki Festival is held from late January to mid March every year. Sample itinerary 10pm or 11pm : Departure from Takeshiba Passenger Ship Terminal. Move by a large-sized passenger ship on the night cruise. (Please exchange the ticket by yourself) 5am or 6 am: Arrive in the port of Izu-Oshima Take a local bus(at your own expense) to Oshima Onsen Hotel. Have breakfast and take a hot spring. The guide will meet you there after breakfast time. Half day hiking/Trekking tour (4 hours) ~ Free time after the tour 2:30pm or 3:30pm: Departure from the port of Izu-Oshima. Move by the high-speed jet ferry * Time table is different depending on the season