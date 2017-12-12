Welcome to Shiretoko National Park

Shiretoko-hantō, the peninsula that makes up Shiretoko National Park (知床国立公園), was known in Ainu as 'the end of the world'. This magnificent stretch of land, a Unesco World Heritage Site, is one of Japan's last remaining sections of true wilderness. It's mostly a draw for keen hikers; however, there are also some easier treks around lakes and to waterfalls, nature cruises up the coast and hidden hot springs in the woods. The park has two access points, at Utoro (ウトロ) on the northwestern side of the peninsula, and at Rausu (羅臼) on its southeastern side.