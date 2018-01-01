Welcome to Shikotsu-Tōya National Park

Shikotsu-Tōya National Park (支笏洞爺国立公園; 993 sq km) is an oddly non-contiguous park, with pockets of wilderness carved out of a large area. Highlights include two caldera lakes, Shikotsu-ko and Tōya-ko, two popular hot spring towns, Jōzankei and Noboribetsu, and numerous mountains, the most impressive of which is Yōtei-zan, also known as Ezo-Fuji, because it resembles famous Mt Fuji. Within easy striking distance of Sapporo, to the south and southwest, the park is an attractive getaway with much to offer.