Welcome to Rishiri-Rebun-Sarobetsu National Park

The islands of Rishiri-tō and Rebun-tō are among the remotest in Japan, off the coast of the country's northernmost city, Wakkanai. Part of the Rishiri-Rebun-Sarobetsu National Park (利尻礼文サロベツ国立公園), they are largely undeveloped, save for a few scrappy fishing settlements and a small tourism industry. Geographically, they are totally different: Rishiri-tō is dominated by its volcano, Rishiri-zan; Rebun-tō is long and skinny, shaped by shifting plates. Most visitors come in summer, to climb Rishiri-zan, or to hike along the ridges in Rebun-tō, where wild flowers bloom in June and July. Southwest of Wakkanai, the Sarobetsu Wetlands, part of the park, also see impressive blooms.