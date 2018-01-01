Asahiyama Zoo, Aoi-Ike, Shirohige Falls Light Shows Tour

The bus departs from ANA Hotel Sapporo at 10am. Gather at the hotel lobby at around 9:50am until you meet the tour guide and lead you to ride on the bus for the tour. It is a long way from Sapporo to Asahikawa; you will take a first break at the Sunagawa Highway Oasis Service Area for around 15 minutes. At around 1pm, you will reach the first destination Asahiyama Zoo. Enjoy sightseeing here with various animals and events. Many rare animals can be seen here, including polar bear, arctic fox, red panda and sika deer etc. One of the most popular type are the penguins. Do not forget to watch the "Penguin Parade" show, which is an annual Winter event here. You can see the penguins jump out from the cave and walk closely in front of you, which is definitively fun and enjoyed by parents and children! You will stay in the zoo for around 3 hours. Buy your own lunch here, until heading to the next station, the Aoi-Ike (Blue Pond) in Biei. Aoi-Ike is a popular blue pond in Biei. The blue color actually comes from the aluminum in the water from the nearby hot springs which reflects the color of the blue sky. The sulfur and lime have turned the pond bed into white, which further the made the water appears to be even blue. Do not miss the light up event here which is only available in Winter. Hold your camera, keep yourself warm against the cold weather and enjoy the nature and beauty of lights. It is also highly recommended for pictures. After sightseeing here for around 30 minutes, you will be going to the last stop, Shirohige Falls. Enjoy 20 minutes sightseeing time here with the elegant Shirohige Falls being lighten up in beautiful colors! The scenery is extremely powerful and beautiful with the falls being frozen into ice. Watch the contrast of the colors between the falls and the lights, and of course, do not forget to take some photos in this fantastic world. Finally the tour bus will take you back to Sapporo Station at around 9:30pm which round up the full-day trip.