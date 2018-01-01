Welcome to Wajima

About 20km northeast of Monzen, the fishing port of Wajima (輪島), historically famed for delicate Wajima-nuri (lacquerware), is the largest town in Oku-Noto, although it, too, is following a trend of rural depopulation. However, the arrival of the Hokuriku Shinkansen into Kanazawa in March 2015 seems to be helping things out with an injection of tourist spending.