Welcome to Noto Peninsula

Rugged seascapes, rural life, seafood and a light diet of cultural sights make Noto Peninsula (能登半島; Noto-hantō) a pleasant escape from Kanazawa's urban sprawl. The lacquer-making town of Wajima is the hub of the rugged north, known as Oku-Noto, and the best place to stay overnight. Famous products include Wajima-nuri lacquerware, Suzu-style pottery, locally harvested sea salt and iwanori seaweed.