In Inuyama (犬山), the Kiso-gawa, aka the 'Japanese Rhine', paints a pretty picture beneath its castle, a National Treasure. By day, the castle, quaint streets, manicured Uraku-en and 17th-century Jo-an teahouse make for pleasant strolling, while at night the scene turns cinematic as fishermen perform the ancient art of ukai (cormorant fishing) by firelight.

Just south of the castle are the picturesque Shintō shrines Haritsuna Jinja and Sankō-Inari Jinja, the latter with interesting statues of komainu (protective dogs).

Since 1635 townsfolk have celebrated the Inuyama Matsuri on the first weekend in April. A scaled-down version is held on the fourth Saturday in October. A government designated Intangible Cultural Asset, the festival features a parade of 13 three-tiered floats strewn with 365 lanterns. Atop each float, elaborate karakuri ningyō (marionettes) perform to music.

