Welcome to Mile Gully & Around

The village of Mile Gully sprawls along a valley that runs northwest from Mandeville in the lee of the forested north face of the Don Figuerero Mountains. The B6 leads northwest from Shooter’s Hill, winding, dipping and rising past lime-green pastures dotted with guango and silk-cotton trees and crisscrossed with stone walls and hedgerows. There's little to detain you in Mile Gully itself, but there are several appealing churches nearby, as well as one of Jamaica's most haunted spots – all reachable via beautiful (if potholed) drives through the mountainous countryside.