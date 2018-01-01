Welcome to Oracabessa
Taking its name from the Spanish oro cabeza (golden head), Oracabessa, 21km east of Ocho Rios, is a small, one-street, one-story village with a vague aura of a Wild West town. The street itself is lined with Caribbean vernacular architecture, with wooden houses trimmed with fretwork. This was a major port for shipping bananas in the 19th century. While the boom era has passed, the town itself still keeps much of its charm.
