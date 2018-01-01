Welcome to Ironshore & Rose Hall

As you head east of Montego Bay the coast becomes a long stretch of screensaver-worthy beach, speckled with golf courses, all-inclusive resorts, high-end condos and expensive malls. These are marketed to wealthy tourists and the Jamaican upper class, many of whom opt to live here instead of the ritzier suburbs of Kingston. Ironshore, about 8km east of Montego Bay, is the epicenter of this little window of luxury. Further east is Jamaica's most famous (and allegedly haunted) mansion, Rose Hall, while Greenwood, with its own great house, is further east again. Several restaurants are clustered around Half Moon Village, en route to Rose Hall from Montego Bay.