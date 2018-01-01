Dunn's River Falls, Luminous Lagoon Tour from Montego Bay

Your friendly, professional tour guide will meet you at your Montego Bay or Grand Palladium hotel where you will board a clean air-conditioned bus headed to Ocho Rios for Dunn's River Falls. Along the way you will be entertained with lots of information about the beautiful island of Jamaica and you will be in awe as you look at the breathtaking coastline. Feel free to engage your tour guide in whatever topic you choose. There will be a brief stop at Coconut Tree Rest Stop, Discovery Bay. The first stop will be at the famous Dunn's River Falls where you will be greeted by your knowledgeable and helpful guide who will be of great assistance as you negotiating your way up the breathtaking Dunn's River Falls for a hike lasting approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes. Once the hike is complete, you will get back on the bus and depart to Scotchies Outdoor Garden Restaurant for delicious eats of an authentic Jamaican jerk lunch (at your own expense).After lunch, the bus will make its way back to Ocho Rios. On the way back, in the late afternoon, stop at the incredible Luminous Lagoon. The Luminous Lagoon is a very rare gem, so rare that this natural glistening water is only found in only four countries in the world - Indonesia, Bahamas, Puerto Rico and Jamaica. The Luminous Lagoon holds the record of been the brightest of the four. In 1964, John Hopkins visited Jamaica and did some studies in the lagoon which he discovered that the water contains phosphorus, small microorganisms that get their energy from the sunlight and then when the water is disturbed, by something like a paddle or a hand, they illuminate. The Martha Brae River also flows into the lagoon which assist in maintaining the perfect water temperature and other conditions. As soon as it gets dark your boat's captain will be ready to take you out in a glass-bottom boat to see this natural wonder. Make sure to take you swimsuits because there is a brief stop for you to take a swim. After your magnificent evening at the Luminous Lagoon, your bus will transport you back to your Montego Bay or Grand Palladium hotel.