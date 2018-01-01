Welcome to Discovery Bay
A giant bauxite-loading facility dominates the town. Large freighters are fed by conveyor belts from a huge storage dome that looks like a rusty pumpkin – it was used as the villain's headquarters in the James Bond movie, Dr No. You can follow the road signed ‘Port Rhoades’ uphill 1km to a lookout point offering fantastic views over the bay.
Locals believe this to be the location where Christopher Columbus first landed on Jamaican soil in 1494, though others say it was at Rio Bueno.
Top experiences in Discovery Bay
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Discovery Bay activities
Blue Hole Adventure from Falmouth
Your driver will pick you up at the Falmouth Cruise Ship Terminal and take you on a scenic drive along the North Coast Highway traveling through local communities. Your first stop is at Discovery Bay. Here you will learn some historical facts about Jamaica and get a panoramic view of where Columbus landed when he first visited Jamaica in 1494.Then, you will travel through local communities up into the mountain where you will find the most spectacular cascading waterfalls. Learn about the history and culture of Jamaica while driving through the small towns and also see the different lifestyle of the people. Once you arrive at the Falls you will be introduced to the guides that will navigate you on the excursion and ensure your safety. Enjoy nature in paradise at the Blue Hole. You can swim in the blue hole, climb in the caves backwards, jump off cliffs, rope swing or just enjoy a good body massage in the water. Make sure to get some memorable photographs. Your time at the blue hole is approximately one hour.After the blue hole, your driver will take you to the popular Scotchies for lunch (cost not included). Enjoy a taste of authentic Jamaican jerk chicken or pork.Your day tour continues with a trip to the Bamboo Blu beach where you will spend an hour. Enjoy some of the most pristine white sand beaches and calmest water in Jamaica. Relax on the beach before going back to your cruise. We will ensure your timely return to the port.
Blue Hole, Secret Falls, and Shopping from Montego Bay
Meet your friendly and professional tour guide in the main lobby of your hotel. Once you board the clean, air-conditioned bus you will travel east towards the north coast until you reach Ocho Rios. Along the way, your guide will give you loads of information about the beautiful island of Jamaica. You will be in awe as you look at the breathtaking coastline. There will be a rest stop at Coconut Tree Rest Stop in Discovery Bay. After the scenic drive you will head to the Cool Blue Hole and Secret Falls just in time to meet your waterfalls knowledgeable guide who will be your best friend for the next two hours until the end of the activity. Unspoiled, the Cool Blue Hole oasis offers an array natural beauty and fun. Take in the gorgeous bright blue water in the natural mineral pool surrounded by lush, tropical rainforest. Have a blast jumping off the edge into the deep pool, swinging on Tarzan ropes, or swimming up under the caves. Then, there will be a 5-minute hike through the woods to the amazing Secret Falls where can allow the cascading waters to hug you while you take amazing photo shots. After an electrifying experience at the waterfalls you will be taken to do hassle-free shopping in Ocho Rios. Search for souvenirs, rums, coffee, T-shirts and more! Once your shopping is complete, you will be taken to lunch at Scotchies Outdoor Garden Restaurant. Enjoy an authentic Jamaican jerk chicken and pork lunch for an additional cost. After lunch you will be transported back to your hotel.
Ocho Rios Shore Excursion: Green Grotto Caves
Make the most of your time in port in Ocho Rios by enjoying Jamaica’s spectacular outdoors. A shore excursion to the Green Grotto Caves will allow you to do just that. You'll be picked up at the port upon disembarking your cruise ship and your excursion can begin!A fascinating piece of both Jamaican nature and history, the Green Grotto Caves are near Discovery Bay. As you explore the caves, you’ll see stalagmites, stalactites and a subterranean lake. Hear stories of slaves who hid in the caves, and marvel at the limestone formations. As a route of escape for the Spaniards during the English invasion in the 1600s and as a place to hide rum barrels during WWII, the history of Green Grotto Caves is rich.This fantastic Ocho Rios shore excursion gives you the chance to see some of the best of Jamaica during the short time that you are in port. Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to Ocho Rios for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Blue Hole Swim and Ocho Rios Shopping Tour from Montego Bay
Meet your friendly and professional tour guide at the designated meeting point near the Montego Bay cruise ship port. Once you board the clean, air-conditioned bus you will travel east towards the north coast until you reach Ocho Rios. Along the way, your guide will give you loads of information about the beautiful island of Jamaica. You will be in awe as you look at the breathtaking coastline. There will be a brief stop at Coconut Tree Rest Stop in Discovery Bay.After the scenic drive you will head to Blue Hole and Secret Falls just in time to meet your waterfalls knowledgeable guide who will be your best friend for the next two hours until the end of the activity. Unspoiled, the Blue Hole oasis offers an array natural beauty and fun. Take in the gorgeous bright blue water in the natural mineral pool surrounded by lush, tropical rain-forest. Have a blast jumping off the edge into the deep pool, swinging on Tarzan ropes, or swimming up under the caves. Then, there will be a 5-minute hike through the woods to the amazing Secret Falls where can allow the cascading waters to hug you while you take amazing photo shots.After an electrifying experience at the waterfalls you will be taken to do hassle-free shopping in Ocho Rios. Search for souvenirs, rums, coffee, T-shirts and more! Once your shopping is complete, you will be taken to lunch at Scotchies Outdoor Garden Restaurant. Enjoy an authentic Jamaican jerk chicken and pork lunch for an additional cost. After lunch you will be transported back to the Montego Bay cruise ship port.
Falmouth Shore Excursion: Green Grotto Caves Tour
Spend time exploring the Green Grotto Caves of Jamaica while in port in Falmouth! Named for the green algae that cover the limestone walls of the caves, these spectacular natural wonders have a rich history.After pickup from your cruise ship port, your driver will take you to the Green Grotto Caves, located near Discovery Bay. Explore the beautiful caves and discover stalagmites, stalactites and a crystal-clear subterranean lake. Learn about the interesting history of the caves from your local guide and discover how they were used as an escape route in the 1600s. Marvel at the limestone formations and take time to explore at your leisure. After spending time in the caves, your driver will take you back to the cruise ship port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Falmouth port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Dunn's River Falls, Luminous Lagoon Tour from Montego Bay
Your friendly, professional tour guide will meet you at your Montego Bay or Grand Palladium hotel where you will board a clean air-conditioned bus headed to Ocho Rios for Dunn's River Falls. Along the way you will be entertained with lots of information about the beautiful island of Jamaica and you will be in awe as you look at the breathtaking coastline. Feel free to engage your tour guide in whatever topic you choose. There will be a brief stop at Coconut Tree Rest Stop, Discovery Bay. The first stop will be at the famous Dunn's River Falls where you will be greeted by your knowledgeable and helpful guide who will be of great assistance as you negotiating your way up the breathtaking Dunn's River Falls for a hike lasting approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes. Once the hike is complete, you will get back on the bus and depart to Scotchies Outdoor Garden Restaurant for delicious eats of an authentic Jamaican jerk lunch (at your own expense).After lunch, the bus will make its way back to Ocho Rios. On the way back, in the late afternoon, stop at the incredible Luminous Lagoon. The Luminous Lagoon is a very rare gem, so rare that this natural glistening water is only found in only four countries in the world - Indonesia, Bahamas, Puerto Rico and Jamaica. The Luminous Lagoon holds the record of been the brightest of the four. In 1964, John Hopkins visited Jamaica and did some studies in the lagoon which he discovered that the water contains phosphorus, small microorganisms that get their energy from the sunlight and then when the water is disturbed, by something like a paddle or a hand, they illuminate. The Martha Brae River also flows into the lagoon which assist in maintaining the perfect water temperature and other conditions. As soon as it gets dark your boat's captain will be ready to take you out in a glass-bottom boat to see this natural wonder. Make sure to take you swimsuits because there is a brief stop for you to take a swim. After your magnificent evening at the Luminous Lagoon, your bus will transport you back to your Montego Bay or Grand Palladium hotel.