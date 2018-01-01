3-Day 2-Night Kingston Vacation Package

Enjoy Kingston's unique urban lifestyle, attractions, delicious cuisine and white sand beach through the eyes of a local. This two nights and three days vacation in Kingston at one of its best 3 to 4 stars hotels, offers comfort, convenience and effortless luxury. Rooms are air-conditioned and elegantly furnished. Each room comes equipped with cable television and an in-room safe. These rooms offer stylish comfort at an attractive price. Day 1: KingstonBegin your vacation with private airport transfer with a licensed chauffeurs from the Norman Manley Int'l Airport to your Kingston Hotel. After you have gotten settled into your hotel, prepare for an optional visit to the Usain Bolt's Tracks and Records Sports Bar and Lounge where you can enjoy some of the world's fastest man's favorite dishes (meals not included). After dinner, enjoy a relaxing ride back to your hotel while taking in the sights and sounds of the Kingston night scene.Day 2: Kingston and Port Royal Day TourEnjoy a comprehensive Kingston and Port Royal Day Tour. The first stop will be at the Bob Marley Museum for 1 hour and 30 minutes. The museum allow you to take in the sights and sounds of Bob, as you take a guided tour of this Jamaican Heritage site. Your friendly, charming and knowledgeable guide will escort you through the grounds, which include the Main House, Exhibition Hall, Theater, Gift Shop and Café.Next, you will head to Devon House for a 2 hour and 30 minute tour. Devon House is one of Kingston highly-visited historical landmarks. The mansion is the architectural dream of Jamaica’s first black millionaire George Stiebel. There is a sweet surprise for all guest at the end of the tour of the Mansion. Before moving on to your next location, enjoy a delicious lunch at Norma's on the Terrace.Having had a taste of Kingston's finest sights, you will now head to Port Royal for 4 hours. Port Royal was once the busiest city of the Caribbean. During the time of the Buccaneers, Port Royal was a bustling center for trading legitimate and ill-gotten wealth. Disaster has befallen the city many times though and it has been repeatedly ravaged by hurricanes and earthquakes. After your activities, you have the choice of enjoying a delectable dinner at Port Royal.Day 3: Breakfast in the Blue MountainsTaste all the richness of our island’s multicultural heritage in Strawberry Hill Restaurant’s succulent New Jamaican cuisine. Sip a sublime tropical fruit cocktail on a welcoming wraparound veranda, a taste as uplifting as the stunning mountain views.