There are few hints of the town’s former glory, though landmarks such as Fort Charles give a tantalizing glimpse. Restaurants serving the freshest fish in the Kingston area, and doubling as party spots after hours, along with the white-sand beach of Lime Cay make this one of the best-loved spots near Kingston.
Port Royal sits at the end of a narrow 16km-long spit called the Palisadoes that forms a natural breakwater protecting Kingston Harbour. The spit earned its name for the defensive palisade that was built across the spit to defend Port Royal from a land-based attack. The Palisadoes is fringed on its harbor side by mangroves that shelter crocodiles and colonies of pelicans and frigate birds.
3-Day 2-Night Kingston Vacation Package
Enjoy Kingston's unique urban lifestyle, attractions, delicious cuisine and white sand beach through the eyes of a local. This two nights and three days vacation in Kingston at one of its best 3 to 4 stars hotels, offers comfort, convenience and effortless luxury. Rooms are air-conditioned and elegantly furnished. Each room comes equipped with cable television and an in-room safe. These rooms offer stylish comfort at an attractive price. Day 1: KingstonBegin your vacation with private airport transfer with a licensed chauffeurs from the Norman Manley Int'l Airport to your Kingston Hotel. After you have gotten settled into your hotel, prepare for an optional visit to the Usain Bolt's Tracks and Records Sports Bar and Lounge where you can enjoy some of the world's fastest man's favorite dishes (meals not included). After dinner, enjoy a relaxing ride back to your hotel while taking in the sights and sounds of the Kingston night scene.Day 2: Kingston and Port Royal Day TourEnjoy a comprehensive Kingston and Port Royal Day Tour. The first stop will be at the Bob Marley Museum for 1 hour and 30 minutes. The museum allow you to take in the sights and sounds of Bob, as you take a guided tour of this Jamaican Heritage site. Your friendly, charming and knowledgeable guide will escort you through the grounds, which include the Main House, Exhibition Hall, Theater, Gift Shop and Café.Next, you will head to Devon House for a 2 hour and 30 minute tour. Devon House is one of Kingston highly-visited historical landmarks. The mansion is the architectural dream of Jamaica’s first black millionaire George Stiebel. There is a sweet surprise for all guest at the end of the tour of the Mansion. Before moving on to your next location, enjoy a delicious lunch at Norma's on the Terrace.Having had a taste of Kingston's finest sights, you will now head to Port Royal for 4 hours. Port Royal was once the busiest city of the Caribbean. During the time of the Buccaneers, Port Royal was a bustling center for trading legitimate and ill-gotten wealth. Disaster has befallen the city many times though and it has been repeatedly ravaged by hurricanes and earthquakes. After your activities, you have the choice of enjoying a delectable dinner at Port Royal.Day 3: Breakfast in the Blue MountainsTaste all the richness of our island’s multicultural heritage in Strawberry Hill Restaurant’s succulent New Jamaican cuisine. Sip a sublime tropical fruit cocktail on a welcoming wraparound veranda, a taste as uplifting as the stunning mountain views.
Lime Cay Boat Tour From Kingston
To begin your Lime Cay Boat Tour you will be met at your Kingston hotel, where your driver will transfer you in an air conditioned private vehicle to the Morgan’s Harbour Hotel in Port Royal to board the boat. It is roughly a 40-minute drive from Kingston to Port Royal.Once there you will board the boat to head out to Lime Cay. There is an option to purchase this tour with a cooler of refreshments (beer, water, juice and ice), as well as a stop in Port Royal for lunch at Gloria’s.Please be advised that there are no facilities on Lime Cay, so you will need to bring your own amenities such as towels, sunscreen, swimwear etc. There are also no shops, so you can either bring along your own refreshments, or purchase the option of this tour with refreshments included.When the tour is over, your will take the boat back to Morgan’s Harbour Hotel where you will be transported to your hotel in Kingston.