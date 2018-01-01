The ramshackle village of Hagley Gap sits abreast a hill east of Mavis Bank and is the gateway to Blue Mountain Peak. The road forks in the village, where a horrendously denuded dirt road to Penlyne Castle begins a precipitous ascent.

Penlyne Castle is the starting point for the 12km hikes to and from Blue Mountain Peak. Many hikers stay overnight at one of several simple lodges near Penlyne Castle before tackling the hike in the wee hours.

Bring warm, waterproof clothing. One minute you’re in sun-kissed mountains; the next, clouds swirl in and the temperature plunges.

