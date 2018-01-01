Welcome to Black River
Locals proudly point out the Waterloo Guest House, which in 1893 became the first house in Jamaica to have electricity installed. The racetrack and spa that attracted the wealthy have sadly not survived the passage of time.
Top experiences in Black River
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Black River activities
Black River and YS Falls Sightseeing Cruise from Montego Bay
Your Black River cruise begins with a bus ride from Montego Bay along Jamaica's beautiful south coast, past quaint fishing villages and small towns. En route, your knowledgeable guide will highlight all the points of interest with humorous anecdotes and commentary.Upon arriving at the Black River, board your boat for an exciting nature expedition along Jamaica's longest river. As you cruise the Black River, you’ll catch glimpses of real Jamaica, from native wildlife to the local fishermen in their dugout canoes fishing for river shrimp. Next, you'll enjoy a delicious Jamaican lunch before continuing on to YS Falls. Considered the most beautiful spot in Jamaica, the falls are a relaxing, majestic sight. Swim and play in the cool, refreshing waters or just relax at the falls’ edge. At the end of the day, you'll be transported back to your hotel.
Private Jamaican South Coast Sightseeing Tour
On your private tour you can customize tour itinerary to include 3 out of the 4 attractions below. An additional stop for lunch is optional. YS Falls Appleton Estates (closed until October 2017) Black River Safari The Pelican Bar YS FallsYS Falls is a lush tropical location featuring several attractions built into a lush landscape. There are seven waterfalls, with several cascading into natural pools that you can swim in. There is also a man-made river pool where you can swim in cool spring water or find a lounge chair to relax in. If you are adventurous try the zipline where you will soar 40 feet above the YS falls below, or, for a more mellow experience wonder the gardens and view the natural plants and flowers. (Entrance fees and activity fees are an additional cost). Please Note: YS Falls is closed on Mondays Appleton EstatesTake in the lush green landscape as you enjoy the Appleton Estate Rum Tour (additional cost) where you will learn about the history of rum and how Appleton Estate Rum is made. You will also get to view rum in oak barrels and taste samples of the famous rum. Before you leave you will be able to purchase rum or other souvenirs. PLEASE NOTE: The Appleton Rum Estate is currently undergoing renovations and is closed for all tours. The estate is scheduled to reopen in October 2017Black River SafariTake a safari boat ride down the Black River, Jamaica's longest navigable river, and view crocodiles and other native species in a tropical habitat.Floyd's Pelican BarVisit this unique and tiny bar built out of driftwood and palms sitting on stilts on top of a sandbar a quarter of a mile out in the sea!
YS Falls plus Black River Safari from Negril
Meet your guide in the main lobby of your Negril hotel and get ready for an amazing day to the south coast of Jamaica. Your driver will travel through the mountains passing by small farming villages that appear one after another. Your guide will tell you about the areas you pass through and teach you about the rich Jamaican history. The drive to the south coast is approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.The first stop will be at YS Falls where a jitney, hauled by a tractor, will be waiting to take you on a 10-minute ride through the woods and up to the falls until you have reached the gift shop. You will have approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes to explore the falls and surrounding rainforest. There are 2 man made 100 percent natural pools available to you to swim in. he Swing on the Tarzan rope or head to the zipline canopy available at an additional cost. Guides and lifeguards are on property to provide guests with both safety and assistance.Our next stop will be at the Riverside Dock on the Black River where you will have local lunch, meet with your captain and board your pontoon boat. Cruise on the Black River for an hour and take in the beautiful wildlife (crocodiles, eagles, egrets nesting, giant fern and more).When you return to the dock, you'll be transported back to your hotel.
Black River Safari, YS Falls and Appleton Rum Factory Tour from Ocho Rios
After pickup from your Ocho Rios hotel, travel by comfortable air-conditioned coach along scenic country roads on your way to the Black River. At the river, board your boat and look for native wildlife, including more than 100 species of birds, a variety of fish and the ever-entrancing crocodiles. As you glide downriver, your knowledgeable guide shares interesting facts about the flora and fauna that flourishes along the Black River, one of Jamaica’s longest waterways. After the cruise, relax and enjoy a traditional Jamaican lunch. Once you have finished your tasty meal, head to the lovely wilderness park at YS Falls. Have time to splash around in the cool waters, take a short walk along the river, or simply kick back on the banks while taking in the natural beauty of the 7-tiered cascading waterfall and its surroundings. Refreshed by your dip at YS Falls, continue your journey to the day’s final destination, the Appleton Estate Rum Factory. Your informative guide takes you around the beautiful property and shows you the rum-making process, from harvesting the sugar cane to aging the liquor in oak barrels. Learn about time-honored methods used to extract the juice from sugar cane and see historic artifacts from the estate. Then taste the results with a rum sampling at the end of the tour! If you’d like to take a bottle home, you can shop at the estate’s tasting room. When you wrap up at the rum factory, relax back on board your coach as you are returned to your hotel in the evening to end your tour.
YS Falls plus Black River Safari from Montego Bay
Meet your guide in the main lobby of your Montego Bay or Grand Palladium hotel and get ready for an amazing day to the south coast of Jamaica. Your driver will travel through the mountains passing by small farming villages that appear one after another. Your guide will tell you about the areas you pass through and teach you about the rich Jamaican history. The drive to the south coast is approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes. The first stop will be at YS Falls where a jitney, hauled by a tractor, will be waiting to take you on a 10-minute ride through the woods and up to the falls until you have reached the gift shop. You will have approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes to explore the falls and surrounding rainforest. There are 2 man made 100 percent natural pools available to you to swim in. he Swing on the Tarzan rope or head to the zipline canopy available at an additional cost. Guides and lifeguards are on property to provide guests with both safety and assistance. Our next stop will be at the Riverside Dock on the Black River where you will have local lunch, meet with your captain and board your pontoon boat. Cruise on the Black River for an hour and take in the beautiful wildlife (crocodiles, eagles, egrets nesting, giant fern and more). When you return to the dock, you'll be transported back to your hotel.
The Pelican Bar Tour from Montego Bay
If you are looking for the perfect 'get away from it all" experience, then look no further than the Pelican Bar, a rustic wooden bar build on a sand bank a quarter of a mile out to sea, half way between the Black River and Treasure Beach. The Pelican Bar is the perfect way to spend your day doing absolutely nothing. Sunbath, drink beer, swim in the shallow waters, eat fresh fried fish or freshly caught grilled lobster and just shut out the outside world and chill.The Pelican Bar quite literally started out as a dream. Local fisherman Floyd Forbes had a dream one night about a bar built out at sea, resting on stilts. The clarity of the dream inspired Forbes to set about building this bar, which he did by transporting large planks of wood on his fishing boat. In 2001 the bar was completed and it was named "The Pelican Bar" after the large flocks of Pelicans who rested on the sand bank. It was originally used by Floyd and his friends to sit and take a break from the hard day's of fishing. However, it didn't take very long for the local hotels to recognize the enormous potential of this picture perfect serenity.Enjoy a trip to this magical location that is sure to give you a once-in-a-lifetime experience!