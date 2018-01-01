YS Falls plus Black River Safari from Montego Bay

Meet your guide in the main lobby of your Montego Bay or Grand Palladium hotel and get ready for an amazing day to the south coast of Jamaica. Your driver will travel through the mountains passing by small farming villages that appear one after another. Your guide will tell you about the areas you pass through and teach you about the rich Jamaican history. The drive to the south coast is approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes. The first stop will be at YS Falls where a jitney, hauled by a tractor, will be waiting to take you on a 10-minute ride through the woods and up to the falls until you have reached the gift shop. You will have approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes to explore the falls and surrounding rainforest. There are 2 man made 100 percent natural pools available to you to swim in. he Swing on the Tarzan rope or head to the zipline canopy available at an additional cost. Guides and lifeguards are on property to provide guests with both safety and assistance. Our next stop will be at the Riverside Dock on the Black River where you will have local lunch, meet with your captain and board your pontoon boat. Cruise on the Black River for an hour and take in the beautiful wildlife (crocodiles, eagles, egrets nesting, giant fern and more). When you return to the dock, you'll be transported back to your hotel.