Welcome to Torgiano

Vineyards and olive groves sweep up to the medieval walled town of Torgiano, on a hilltop perch overlooking the confluence of the Chiascio and Tiber rivers. The town has an irresistible draw for gastronomes: it's renowned for its thick, green extra-virgin olive oil and spicy, peppery red wines such as Rubesco Rosso DOC (Denominazione di Origine Controllata), produced with 70% Sangiovese grapes.