Tuscany in One Day Sightseeing Tour from Rome
Heading north out of Rome by luxury coach, your Tuscany day trip first takes you to Montepulciano, famous for its vino and views! Nestled in southern Tuscany, Montelpulciano is a Renaissance hill-town, famed for its Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, a red wine. With your guide, take a walking tour and see the Florentine-style clock tower, the Etruscan city walls, medieval wine cellars and the interestingly unfinished Duomo.After a stop for photos, get back on your coach to travel west into the heart of Tuscany, to the area surrounding Montalcino. Here you'll visit the gorgeous Sant' Antimo Abbey, where the stone walls ring with the sound of Gregorian chants, before admiring the views over the town's vineyards. The rich Brunello di Montepulciano red wine is produced at these vineyards, and you'll sample a glass over a three-course lunch at one of the area's traditional farms! Featuring produce grown on the farm, your lunch allows you to dine in true Tuscan style before enjoying a wine tasting of each of the wines grown on site.Spend part of your afternoon in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed town of Pienza, where you'll have approximately 45 minutes to explore at your leisure. The town's layout was designed by Pope Pius II in the 14th century, as he wanted to transform the look of his birthplace. As you explore independently, soak up the serene ambience that stays true to the Pope's vision, and marvel at the town’s beautiful ancient architecture. Be sure to look in the shops for Pienza's most famous product – Pecorino cheese!As your day comes to an end, meet your guide back at the coach for the relaxing return journey to Rome.
Small-Group Montepulciano and Pienza Day Trip from Siena
Meet your friendly guide in central Siena and head out of town in a comfortable minivan on one of Tuscany's panoramic roads, passing through the characteristic clay hills known as the Crete Senesi. Arrive first in the beautiful town of Pienza, which was entirely planned out by Pope Pius II, the humanist pope, to be the ideal Renaissance town. Pienza is rightly considered the gem of the Val d’Orcia region; the town and the entire Val d’Orcia are World Heritage Sites. You'll have time to spend at leisure here, so make the most of it by shopping or exploring the pretty alleyways of this small town at your leisure. As you leave Pienza, enjoy the fantastic views of Tuscany’s famous picture-perfect scenery.Your next stop is a local dairy farm, where you’ll feast on a wholesome and refreshing lunch (included) of fresh ingredients mostly produced on the farm. You’ll also enjoy a tasting of Italy’s salty Pecorino cheese, hear about the cheese-making process, visit the farm’s animals and learn about the lifestyle of the area. In the afternoon, travel to Montepulciano, one of Tuscany’s biggest hill towns, located on a steep hill overlooking the amazing landscape of the Tuscany-Umbria border. With your guide, take a short walk around town to see the Piazza Grande at the top of the hill. You’ll then have free time to visit the town’s many stores, palaces or churches. On request, visit a winery to enjoy a tasting of Montepulciano’s renowned wine and tour the wine cellars before your relaxing ride back to Siena.
Wine Tasting and Dinner at Private Tuscan Villa from Florence
Meet your driver near Santa Maria Novella Station in central Florence to begin your tour. Board your air-conditioned minivan and enjoy a short journey to an enchanting 17th-century villa. Situated among narrow hilly roads, olive groves and vineyards, the villa is a tranquil haven just minutes from Florence’s bustling city center.On arrival, meet the villa’s winemaker for a tour of the grounds. Look out for wild rabbits and pheasants that may be roaming nearby, and listen to your host as they share sought-after winemaking secrets and stories about the vineyard’s achievements.As you stroll, learn how the villa produces wine from merlot, sangiovese, cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and pinot bianco grapes. After discovering the incredible process of winemaking, indulge in a tasting of some of the villa’s limited-edition wine including two reds, one white and a dessert wine. Savor the distinct flavors as they roll over your tongue.Next, settle in the villa’s garden, if weather permits, or held inside the villa for a 4-course Tuscan feast. Dine on local culinary delights such as crostini (small slices of grilled or toasted bread with toppings), prosciutto ham, parmesan and Pienza pecorino cheese, pasta, and a traditional meat and potato dish. Vegetarian options are also available. Revel in the mouthwatering combination of regional ingredients as you soak up the incredible panoramic views. Then, enjoy a traditional Italian dessert as you watch the sun slip behind the horizon.With a full stomach and your thirst quenched, head back to your air-conditioned minivan and relax on your short journey back to the start point.
Tuscan Food and Wine Tour of Val d'Orcia from Florence
This unique tour will let you discover one of Tuscany’s beloved areas: Val d’Orcia. The harmony and placid beauty of its landscape have become synonymous with the word “Tuscany.” With a guide, you'll experience a blend of art, landscapes, tastes and history. And, of course you will discover the wine traditions that characterize the land. After leaving Florence, you'll start your visit in Montalcino, where you'll sample wine and local snacks in a winery. In the afternoon, your guide will lead you around town, allowing you to discover its charms.Continue with a visit to Pienza, a jewel of the Val d’Orcia whose gastronomic traditions has spread around the world Learn about its famous produce, such as pecorino cheese, and enjoy free time to soak up the town’s atmosphere and folklore. Bring a camera; you'll have ample chance to take photos of the landscape. End your tour with a visit to Montepulciano to see its stately Renaissance buildings and the refined beauty of its churches. Hear tales of the Nobile di Montepulciano wine, which has come to be a symbol of the city. Then, the best part: sample it in a local winery. Finally, relax on the journey back to Florence.
Pienza and Montepulciano Half-day Private Tour from Siena
Rolling hills and green valleys characterize the Orcia Valley, unique scenery of nature and picturesque villages, since 2004 recognized World Heritage Site by UNESCO, for the excellent state of preservation of the landscape.After an introduction to the village of Buonconvento we meet in Cassia Street on the way to the south, we will visit the Renaissance center of Pienza, defined the 'ideal city' for the harmonious combination of its architectural treasures. Pienza is a real art jewel, where you can walk among artisan laboratories and shops of local food products.The richness and variety of the landscape, in fact, are not the only elements that characterize this territory; the food and wine production is one of the strengths of this area, known in particular for the Pecorino cheese that you will taste in a typical shop which which still produces following old recipes but using advanced techniques and equipment.The tour will end in Montepulciano, a beautiful medieval town from which you can admire stunning views over the surrounding countryside: in the histoircal center you will visit a typical winery and you will be guided in the tasting of the famous Nobile di Montepulciano.
Tuscan Hill Towns, Castles with Lunch and Wine from Rome
The day starts when your expert, English-speaking tour leader picks you up in Rome in a comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle and whisks you off to the Tuscan countryside. Your first stop is the UNESCO world heritage hill town of Pienza. Here you’ll wander the beautiful streets, seeing views over the countryside and shopping for food and wine if you wish. Your tour leader will introduce you to traditional Tuscan delicacies like pecorino cheese and wild boar, and point out the best ceramics stores. Next we’re heading over to an organic, family-run farm. After a tour of the farm it’s time to sit down for a Tuscan feast of local, seasonal ingredients straight from the fields. The meal is capped off with a full tasting of the farm’s best seasonal food. In between chats with the farm owners you will sip on local wines and enjoy incredible views over the famous Val d’Orcia region.After lunch you’ll go to Montalcino, a hill town famous, among many other things, for its beautiful castle. With special, extended access tickets you can climb the lookout towers and gape at the views of the surrounding countryside or snap off a few pictures that will be the envy of all your friends back home. To end the day you’ll visit a vineyard for a guided tour of the vines and wine cellar. And what would a visit to a Tuscan vineyard be without a full tasting? Try a flight of some of the region’s best wines and feel free to buy a bottle or two (once again, with no obligation) to stash in your bag.We won’t spoil a perfect day with a large group. Enjoy an intimate group of 15 people or fewer with an expert, English-speaking leader to facilitate your journey and make introductions as well as an expert driver who knows the country roads better than anyone. Our goal is to give you a truly Italian experience that will leave you hankering for Tuscany long after you’ve returned home.Sites Visited: Pienza Town Organic farm in Val d’Orcia Montalcino Castle Renowned vineyard in the Montalcino region