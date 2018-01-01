Running from the junction of the Valle Isarco at Bressanone (Brixen) to San Candido (Innichen) in the far east, the narrow, verdant Val Pusteria is profoundly Tyrolean and almost entirely German speaking and is a gentle, traditional alternative to the more glamorous Dolomites resorts during the ski season, with plenty to do in summer, too.

Dobbiaco (Toblach), where Gustav Mahler once holed up and wrote his troubled but ultimately life-afﬁrming Ninth Symphony, is the gateway to the ethereal Parco Naturale delle Dolomiti di Sesto, home of the much-photographed Tre Cime di Lavaredo ('Three Peaks' or, in German, Drei Zinnen). Down yet another deeply forested valley twist are the jewel-like Lago di Braies (Pragser Wildsee) and its serious Alta Via No 1 walking route.

Bumping the Austrian and Veneto borders in the far northeast is a vast, wild territory, the Sesto Dolomiti, which is criss-crossed with spectacular walking and cross-country ski trails.

