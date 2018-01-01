Welcome to Val Gardena

Despite its proximity to Bolzano, Val Gardena's historical isolation among the turrets of Gruppo del Sella and Sassolungo has ensured the survival of many pre–mass-tourism traditions. Ladin is a majority tongue and this linguistic heritage is carefully maintained. The pretty and bustling villages are full of reminders of this distinct culture too, with folksy vernacular architecture and a profusion of woodcarving shops.

Read More