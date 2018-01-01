Dolomites Semi-Private Day Trip from Verona

Arrive at Veronality Info Point quiet early in the morning and be properly rested for this Mountain adventure trip.First of all get on board on our air-conditioned Minivan and start to relax. Our local and passionate guide will start explaining to you about the day schedule, Dolomites Mountains and its gems. After about an hour drive you will stop to Trento; art and university town, here you have time for some walking around the centre lanes to admire the Romanic Duomo San Vigilio perhaps, or just enjoy some nice coffee.Then, get back on the Minivan to travel towards the charming village of Canazei. Slowly you begin to enter into Val di Fassa, a wide open valley surrounded by mountains walls; so get fascinating by its landscapes and beautiful sceneries. Arrived in town, you can enjoy some lunch, discovering the local cousine. Then you have also the time to explore old shops (botteghe) to buy some very local souvenirs and artisians products, such as Bottega Fosina. Once everyone is rested, return on the Minivan to travel to Passo Pordoi; here the altitude arrives to 2.239 m. This is the time for the excited funicular ride towards Piz Boè with its 3.152 m.; a unique and breathtaking destination for a spectacular panoramic view. At the top you can walk around for a while, stop at some Rifugio for some coffee or a snack; these mountains small buildings are usually found at very high heights, for people to rest, have food and stay overnights, before the next adventure. Watching around you can admire the white stones of Marmolada and other mountains of Dolomites, taking one in a life photos and breathing some fresh air.When everyone is happy you will head back towards Passo Pordoi, get on board the Minivan and return to Verona. During the journey back you will stop few times, exploring Val d' Adige, with Valpolicella valley, its vineyards and old villages (borghi). Back to Verona, you will go home with an open heart and big excitement for this memorable mountains journey experience.