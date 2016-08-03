Welcome to Val Badia & Alpe di Fanes

For centuries potent Ladin legends have resonated across this mystical landscape, which inspired the fantasies of JRR Tolkien. Not surprisingly, the Badia valley and the adjoining high plains of Fanes are often touted as one of the most evocative places in the Dolomites. Since 1980 they have been protected as part of the Parco Naturale di Fanes-Sennes-Braies. Colfosco (1645m), Pedraces (1324m), La Villa (1433m), San Cassiano (St Kassian; 1537m) and Corvara (1568m) form the Alta Badia ski area. While undoubtedly upmarket, they remain relatively low key and retain something of their original, and highly individual, village character.