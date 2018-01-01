Rafting Family

The Rafting Center Val di Sole is located in Dimaro, only 2 hours away from Lake Garda, at the feet of the magnificent Brenta Dolomites. Get the chance to try an exciting outdoor adventure sport and to visit the beautiful Dolomites, listed in the Unesco World Beauties The Val di Sole Rafting Centre in Dimaro has thirty years of experience in the organisation of outdoor activities and extreme sports in Trentino. Safety is always our prime concern. Don't believe those who assure you that the conditions will always be perfect - they aren't who they seem. You can trust us, because we're the real professional specialists in outdoor activities and extreme sports in Trentino. With particular levels of the river the descent can be moved to the lower part of the river. What to bring: t-shirt to wear under the wetsuit; swimming costume or swimsuit; shoes that can get wet; a towel or bathrobe, slippers and a shampoo if you want to have a hot shower after each activity. Equipment provided by Rafting Center: Life jacket Spray jacket Neoprene wetsuit Helmet Paddle Note: Wetsuits, jackets and boots are always water-washed and treated after use with disinfectant solution according to legal procedures.