The Brenta group lies like a rocky island to the west of the main Dolomite range. Protected by the Parco Naturale Adamello Brenta, these sharp, majestic peaks are well known among mountaineers for their sheer cliffs and tricky ascents. They are home to some of the world's most famous vie ferrate (trails with permanent cables and ladders), including the Via Ferrata delle Bocchette, pioneered by trailblazing British climber Francis Fox Tuckett in the 1860s.

On the densely forested western side of the Brenta group is the popular resort of Madonna di Campiglio, while on the eastern side is the Altipiano della Paganella, a high plateau offering some skiing and a huge range of outdoor adventures. The wiggly S421, S237 and S239 linking the two make for some scenic driving.

Rafting Family

The  Rafting Center Val di Sole is located in Dimaro, only 2 hours away from Lake Garda, at the feet of the magnificent Brenta Dolomites. Get the chance to try  an exciting outdoor adventure sport and to visit the beautiful Dolomites, listed in the Unesco World Beauties The Val di Sole Rafting Centre in Dimaro has thirty years of experience in the organisation of outdoor activities and extreme sports in Trentino. Safety is always our prime concern. Don't believe those who assure you that the conditions will always be perfect - they aren't who they seem. You can trust us, because we're the real professional specialists in outdoor activities and extreme sports in Trentino. With particular levels of the river the descent can be moved to the lower part of the river. What to bring:     t-shirt to wear under the wetsuit;     swimming costume or swimsuit;     shoes that can get wet;     a towel or bathrobe, slippers and a shampoo if you want to have a hot shower after each activity. Equipment provided by Rafting Center:     Life jacket     Spray jacket     Neoprene wetsuit     Helmet     Paddle Note: Wetsuits, jackets and boots are always water-washed and treated after use with disinfectant solution according to legal procedures.
