The Romans discovered the therapeutic value of Termini Imerese's mineral-laden waters back in 252 BC, and the town has been a popular thermal spa centre ever since. The action revolves around the Grand Hotel delle Terme, a large Liberty-style building in Termini Imerese's lower town that dates from 1890.
Termini Imerese's upper town holds a clutch of churches, including the 17th-century cathedral and Chiesa di Santa Maria della Misericordia (Church of Our Lady of Mercy) and the 14th-century Chiesa di Santa Caterina, which has lovely 15th-century frescoes by local artists Nicolo and Giacomo Graffeo. Unfortunately, the coast surrounding the town is blighted with an ugly commercial port.
