Selinos (as it was known to the Greeks) was once one of the richest and most powerful cities in the world, with over 100,000 inhabitants and an unrivalled temple-building program. The most westerly of the Greek colonies, it was established by a group of settlers from nearby Megara Hyblaea in 628 BC who had been attracted by its wonderful location atop a promontory between two major rivers (now silted up), the Modione and Cottone, the latter forming a secure natural harbour. The plains surrounding the site were overgrown with celery (selinon in Greek), which served as inspiration for the new colony's name.
Today this vast complex of fields and ruined temples beside the Mediterranean is a delightful place to wander, especially in springtime, when the wildflowers are in full bloom.
