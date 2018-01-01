Welcome to Scopello
The hamlet of Scopello couldn't be any more charming if it tried. Built around an 18th-century baglio (manor house) fortified with a high wall and huge gates, its white houses and smooth-stone streets look like they belong in a 1950s Italian movie. In fact, the historic tonnara (tuna-processing plant) on the shore below is a popular film location – the 2004 Hollywood blockbuster Ocean's Twelve was filmed here, as was an episode of the Inspector Montalbano TV series.
Favourite pastimes in Scopello include sipping a coffee on the main piazza, hiking in the nearby Riserva Naturale dello Zingaro and swimming in one of Sicily's most idyllic coves, Spiaggia dei Faraglioni, which is next to the tonnara.
Try to avoid Scopello in August, when it becomes unpleasantly crowded.
Top experiences in Scopello
