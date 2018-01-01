Welcome to Scopello

The hamlet of Scopello couldn't be any more charming if it tried. Built around an 18th-century baglio (manor house) fortified with a high wall and huge gates, its white houses and smooth-stone streets look like they belong in a 1950s Italian movie. In fact, the historic tonnara (tuna-processing plant) on the shore below is a popular film location – the 2004 Hollywood blockbuster Ocean's Twelve was filmed here, as was an episode of the Inspector Montalbano TV series.

