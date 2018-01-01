Welcome to Castellammare del Golfo

Founded by the Elymians as the port for nearby Segesta, the small coastal city of Castellammare del Golfo has a pleasant harbour that is overlooked by the remains of a much-modified Saracen castle and surrounded by sandy beaches, making it a popular summer holiday destination for Sicilians. Beyond the harbour itself, however, the city is a rather sprawling and lacking in charm, making nearby Scopello and San Vito Lo Capo more appealing for an extended stay.