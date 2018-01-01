Welcome to Tempio Pausania

Elevated above the hot Gallurese plain and surrounded by dense cork woods, Tempio Pausania (known to locals simply as 'Tempio') stays cool and calm even in the height of summer. Joint capital of the Olbia-Tempio province, it’s an unpretentious spot with a rustic historic centre and a laid-back pace of life.

The town was founded by the Romans in the 2nd century BC, and was developed to become an administrative centre of the medieval Giudicato di Gallura. Tempio Pausania’s heyday came under the Spanish and then the Savoys, when many of the churches that adorn the town’s grey stone centre were constructed. These days it’s a relaxed place to hang out, and the surrounding countryside is perfect for touring. Nearby Monte Limbara provides numerous trekking opportunities.

