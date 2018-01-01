The Heart of Sardinia: Experience Local Traditions with a Sardinian Family

Depart from Cagliari in the morning to travel into the countryside and discover the true lifestyles of Sardinian families along with your local guide. Visit a local family in the village of Aritzo in the province of Nuoro. Travel in a comfortable minivan with room for 9 passengers.First activity is a cooking class: handmade pasta and local bread. Depend of the period, we can do the cheese making or ice cream making. Have brunch in an old Barbagian house, followed by wine tasting. After lunch, enjoy a walking tour in the historic neighborhood to visit museums, an old Spanish prison, and an old house of the city governor, the 'Devilla’s house'.Be taken back to your Cagliari accommodations at tour's end.