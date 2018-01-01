Welcome to Iglesias

Surrounded by the skeletons of Sardinia's once-thriving mining industry, Iglesias is a historic town that bubbles in the summer and slumbers in the colder months. Its historic centre, an appealing ensemble of lived-in piazzas, sun-bleached buildings, churches and Aragonese-style wrought-iron balconies, creates an atmosphere that’s as much Iberian as Sardinian – a vestige of its time as a Spanish colony. Visit at Easter to experience the city’s extraordinary Settimana Santa (Holy Week) processions, featuring trains of sinister, white-robed celebrants parading through the skinny lanes of the centro storico.