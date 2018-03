Welcome to Valtournenche

One of Europe's most dramatic – and deadly – mountains, the Matterhorn (4478m) frames the head of Valtournenche. Byron once stood here and marvelled at 'Europe's noble rock'. Today he'd also get an eyeful of one of the Alps' most architecturally incongruous ski resorts, Breuil-Cervinia. But, ugly or not, Cervinia's ski facilities are second to none; you can hit the snow year-round up here and even swish across into Zermatt, Switzerland.