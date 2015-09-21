Welcome to Cerveteri
Founded in the 9th century BC, the city that the Etruscans knew as Kysry, and Latin-speakers called Caere, was a powerful member of the Etruscan League, and, for a period between the 7th and 5th centuries, one of the Mediterranean's most important commercial centres. It eventually came into conflict with Rome and, in 358 BC, was annexed into the Roman Republic.
Top experiences in Cerveteri
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Recent articles
Cerveteri activities
Cerveteri Necropolis with Wine Tasting
Departure from Rome towards the beautiful city of Cerveteri, famous for the findings of the Etruschi, an ancient population who settled down in the areas of Tuscany, Umbria and North Lazio and who had influenced the Roman civilization later on. We begin our adventure walking together with a local professional guide who will lead us inside the Necropolis, declared UNESCO World Heritage of Humanity. We visit the inside of the tuff excavated graves going back in time for more than 2500 years. The day continues towards a new emotion by visiting one of the most famous Lazio wineries. It is located in historic castle which was built in the early thirteenthcentury. After a relaxing stroll among the vineyards, there is a wine tasting session accompanied by typical cut meat, cheese and extra virgin olive oil and a delicious Pasta dish, all proudly “Made in Italy”. Our experience concludes with the return to Rome, bringing ancient Roman memories and flavors.
Self-guided all-day trip from Rome: Ancient Etruscan Necropolis of Tuscia
Get picked up at your centrally-located hotel in Rome and begin the trip to your first Tuscia destination.Tuscia is the historic name for the beautiful land of the Etruscans. You will be bewitched by the unaltered Etruscan charm and beauty that the Tuscia area preserves, all throughout the territory, with treasures hiding even in the smallest, most quaint towns.Start off in Tarquinia, where the largest necropolis in the area is located. Upon arrival, explore the necropolis with more than 6,000 Etruscan tombs that completely cover the hill of Monterozzi. Adorned with scenes of human life that include hunters, fishermen, musicians, dancers, jugglers, and athletes, the painted tombs illustrate the wealth and power of the people for whom they were built. They are a fitting symbol of their high social status.But Tarquinia is even more than that. It hosts invaluable archaeological artifacts and medieval remains, as well as a wide variety of natural features. In the immediate vicinity of the town, you will find the seashore, the natural countryside of the Maremma, and the mountains of Tolfa and Cimini with its view from its walls takes in Argentario and the island of Giglio. Next, continue your trip to Cerveteri. Here, the necropolis is located inside a tumuli, or burial mound, partly cut into the rock. It is filled with luxury goods made of precious metals, such as tableware, razors, buckles, jewelry and ornate vases. The interiors are composed of multiple rooms and coffered ceilings. Cerveteri is largely unspoiled, and ideal for visitors who want to enjoy long walks in a natural setting. The territory is rich with iron, making the sand black, which makes it attractive to visitors each summer. Enjoy the intimate connection between nature and history.Upon completion of your visit, return to your hotel in Rome.Please note: A tour guide is not included, so you way want to bring a guidebook. Remember to check the website for opening times of the locations and the prices of entrance tickets. Entrance fees are not included.
Day tour from Rome to the Etruscan necropolis of Tarquinia and Cerveteri
Visit two of the most important world heritage sites in Europe both protected by UNESCO. The Necropolis of Tarquinia and Cerveteri represent the achievements of Etruscan culture. A private driver in luxury mini van pick you up at your hotel in Rome or at the port of Civitavecchia and drive through the gorgeous countryside of Lazio region surrounded by soft green hils, rivers and lakes. After meeting the local guide you will visit the highlights of the area. For lunch you might want to stop at one of the very typical trattorias in the area to taste delicious local specialities. If you wish you can also see Lake Bracciano and the Medieval town of Tarquini with its high rising Ancient towers. The Etruscans inhabited the area North of Rome for over nine centuries and developed one of the earliest examples of urban civilization from thr IX century b.C. Many tombs seem large houses and are laid out on a city-like plan. They feature quality paintings and carvings on the walls. They reflect the only surviving example of Etruscan residential art and architecture.
Civitavecchia Private Shore Excursion to Etruscan Countryside
Pick up time will be approximately 8.00 am right in front your ship or at 9 if from Rome , your private drive will wait you holding the sign with your name written on it to be quickly recognized.First stop will be in Tarquinia where you can stroll around it for about 1 hour enjoying his medieval town dating back about 8th century whose has given to Rome one of the 7 kings of it.You can admire sites such as Necropolis of Monterozzi of the 7th century BC, tomb of hunting and fishing, tomb of the leopard, tomb of whipping ,Etruscan Museum and many other.Next stop will be Cerveteri in the Necropolis of the Banditaccia declared by UNESCO World Heritage site, where you can visit the largest necropolis of the Mediterranean area and seeing the two types of tombs of that time.Following the visiting of Cerveteri you are taking some time for lunch in a typical restaurant in Ceri suggested by your private driver.After lunch there will be a stroll around Borgo di Ceri where you will admire monument such as the Romanesque Church of the Madonna di Ceri venerated the cult of goddess of Vesta.At the end of this daily you will be driven back timely to be on board of your ship.
Civitavecchia Shore Escursion: Etruscan Tour
The Etruscan usually starts at 8:00 am. The driver will meet you right under the ship, bearing a sign with your last name.Our tour will take you to discover the most impressive Etruscan ruins still existing by visiting the small town of Tarquinia, where you can walk inside the underground tombs and visit the city museum, the best of its kind. The old town its self is very charming with the narrow streets and the medieval architecture. A second stop will take you to the town of Cerveteri, where you can visit the famous and biggest Etruscan Necropolis in Europe, known all over the world, called Banditaccia which keeps still most of the original frescoes. Other than historical remains you can enjoy the view of the countryside and stop for lunch and a gelato by the Bracciano lake and the famous Orsini family Castle.On request we can book Lunch with Wine Tasting in a local restaurant located in the ancient village of Ceri. The cost of the Lunch & Wine Tasting and is not included in the tour. You can pay cash directly at the restaurant.At 4:00 pm it's time to go back to the port, hoping you enjoyed the day you've spent with us. Your driver will constantly monitor time in order to have you back to the ship by 5:30 pm at the latest.Admission Tickets not included.You need to buy the tickets two times to Tarquinia and Cerveteri. You can decide to visit only one Necropolis and spend more time to visit the two town or the beautiful Bracciano Lake. Tarquina and Cerveteri Necropolis open at 8:30 am, closed on Mondays.Tarquinia or Cerveteri Necropolis Full_Eur 6,00 per personReduced_Eur 3,00 per personTarquinia or Cerveteri Museum + NecropolisFull_Eur 8,00 per personReduced_Eur 4,00 per person
Rome countryside: Etruscan highlights of Tarquinia
Today you will learn about the etruscan civilization and you will have the chance to see and vist Tarquinia and Cerveteri, two of Italy’s great Etruscan cities, whose origins could date from as far back as the 9th century B.C and famous for a number of Etruscan necropolises.Our first stop will be in Tarquinia, one of the most ancient of Etruscan cities in the area and famous for its archaeological remains.Tarquinia is custodian of an incredible number of treasures, including very old constructions, ancient palazzi and historic churches; all of which serve as an extraordinary testimony to the past of this town. The necropolis of Tarquinia, also known as Monterozzi, contains 6,000 graves cut in the rock. It is famous for its 200 painted tombs, the earliest of which date from the 7th century BC.Leaving Tarquinia we will drive through the beautiful countryside in the Maremma rich of historic and cultural sites to our next destination, Cerveteri, another of the great Etruscan cities in Italy. There you can visit the necropolis of Cerveteri, often referred to as a “city of the dead,” is quite large and has been planned with the same organization as a town.The museum in Cerveteri is worth a look. It’s in an old castle on the charming central piazza. Here you can admire Etruscan art and artifacts found locally, including the contents of some of the tombs. An innovative design puts the Archaeological Museum of Cerveteri at the first place in the world for technology. It works as a smartphone: you touch a casket and begins an exciting journey into the world of the Etruscans. Cerveteri is also known in the world for the production of good wine, cheese, artichokes, also for the famous boar of Tolfa hills. For lunch your driver/guide will be happy to suggest some of the best typical restaurants in the area. After lunch travelling through the charming, picturesque countryside with its abundant vineyards and centuries-old olive groves, we reach the medieval borough of Ceri, a tiny village settled on a tufaceous spur of volcanic origin. At the conclusion of the tour we will drive you back to your hotel or any other place of your convenience in Rome. This tour can be further customized and is conducted by an English-speaking chauffeur/guide that will not enter sites, but drive you around and show you places, pointing out things while explaining what they are, as well as stopping at the places that require a visit and helping you access them.