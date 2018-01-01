'La Sila' is a big landscape, where wooded hills stretch to endless rolling vistas. Dotted with hamlets, it's cut through with looping roads that make driving a test of your digestion.

The park's 130 sq km are divided into three areas: the Sila Grande, with the highest mountains; the strongly Albanian Sila Greca (to the north); and the Sila Piccola (near Catanzaro), with vast forested hills.

The highest peaks, covered with tall Corsican pines, reach 2000m – high enough to generate enough winter snow to attract skiers. In summer the climate is coolly Alpine; spring sees carpets of wildflowers; and there's mushroom hunting in autumn. Gigantic firs grown in the Bosco di Gallopane (Forest of Gallopane). There are several beautiful lakes, the largest of which is Lago di Cecita o Mucone near Camigliatello Silano. There is plenty of wildlife here, including the light-grey Apennine wolf, a protected species.

